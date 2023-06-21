CM vows to resolve traders’ problems

LAHORE - A delegation representing traders met the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and discussed their concerns and extended their congratulations on the presentation of a tax-free budget. Assuring the delegation, the CM reiterated his unwavering commitment to resolving their issues promptly.

In order to enforce court decisions regarding the restriction of processions and rallies on Mall Road, the CM directed the deputy commissioner Lahore to ensure strict compliance with the ban. Additionally, he emphasized the need for expediting the comple­tion of development work on Badami Bagh Road.

The CM affirmed that comprehensive reforms would be introduced to enhance the vehicle regis­tration system in Punjab, drawing inspiration from Islamabad’s successful model. He also highlighted the importance of implementing effective measures to improve traffic management and tackle encroach­ments on Multan Road. Furthermore, the provision of solar systems to small traders on convenient in­stalment plans would also be assessed, he added.

He pledged to address their concerns about maintenance of market roads and streetlights in the Gulberg area. He assured all their problems would be resolved on priority basis.

In line with the proposal to construct parking plazas in markets, he directed the Lahore commis­sioner and concerned officials to identify suitable land for these facilities and submit a report.Ex­pressing their appreciation, the delegation mem­bers conveyed their gratitude to CM Mohsin Naqvi, recognizing his invaluable contributions as a bene­factor of Punjab. They lauded the tax-free and peo­ple-friendly budget presented under his leadership and commended the timely completion of develop­ment projects in Lahore. The traders also thanked CM for his interest in addressing the concerns of their community. Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Azfar Ali Nasir, Amir Mir, IGP, commissioner & DC Lahore, and others were present. The delegation included Mujahid Maqsood, Babar Mahmood, Kha­lid Parvez, Shahid Nazir, Ashraf Bhatti, Mian Tariq Feroze, Malik Khalid, Sardar Azhar Sultan, Sohail Mahmood Butt, Khalil Abeer, Malik Zaman Nasib, Abuzar Ghaffari Gohar, Sohail Sarfraz Manj.