CPO directs strict action against land grabbers  

RAWALPINDI- City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Hamdani Mehmood Tuesday directed police personnel to take strict action against the land grabbers without any discrimination.

He added no one would be allowed to grab property of any citizen. He said while addressing an important meeting regarding private housing societies held here at the Police Lines Headquarters. The CPO said ordered a grand operation against illegal weapons and land mafia operating in the housing societies. Data of security guards and weapons should be collected by surveying all societies, he asserted. He said that only guards and arms of registered security company would be allowed. “There will be no private security guards in the housing society, legal action will be taken against violation, If there is a report of firing in a society, the involved persons, accomplices and facilitators will be arrested by taking indiscriminate action,” he remarked. The CPO pointed out that the land mafia, illegal arm holders and those who were involved in spreading fear and terror in the guise of housing societies would not be tolerated.