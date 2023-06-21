Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Death toll rises to 13 from devastating cyclone in Brazil  

Agencies
June 21, 2023
International

SAO PAULO - The death toll rose to 13 from the extratropical cyclone that lashed southern Brazil over the weekend with four people still missing, said the country’s civil defense agency on Tuesday. The devastation caused by the storms and floods began Friday, affecting more than 40 towns in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, which borders neighboring Uruguay and Argentina. The search operation for those missing is still going on, said the civil defense agency. More than half a million people were left without electricity over the weekend and 4,913 people were displaced, according to the civil defense agency.

