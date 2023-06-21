Despite constraints, govt has given relief to masses: MNAs

ISLAMABAD - Lawmakers in the National Assembly yesterday said the present government despite economic conditions has provided relief to the masses as the sufficient allocation in some of the sectors is ap­preciable. The MNAs from treasury benches, tak­ing part in the budget debate, said that this budget was presented when the country was at the brink of default but the economic gurus provided relief the masses. The MNAs also thoroughly discussed the recommendations proposed by the Senators from upper house of the parliament. Some of the MNAs strongly raised concerns over the May 9 vi­olent incidents and proposed exemplary punish­ment for those involved in vandalism. Taking part in the budget debate, MNA Aslam Bhootani was of the view that the government in the tough econom­ic situation has provided some relief to the masses.