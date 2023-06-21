Wednesday, June 21, 2023
ECC likely to approve import of pharmaceutical raw materials

ECC likely to approve import of pharmaceutical raw materials
Web Desk
1:15 PM | June 21, 2023
National

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) is likely to approved the amendments to the import policy order for government agencies to import pharmaceutical raw materials.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presided over the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting held today in Islamabad, comprised of top officials and experts, to discuss a comprehensive agenda consisting of 11 key agenda.

Sources claimed that the ECC participants will approve the changes in import policies, specifically targeting government agencies importing pharmaceutical raw materials, ensuring a seamless supply chain for essential healthcare products.

During the meeting, the approval will be sought to issue a notification announcing the quarterly K-Electric tariff adjustment.

To strengthening the education sector, the ECC will approve a technical supplementary grant of Rs 567.1 million for the Ministry of Education and Professional Training.

Addressing administrative matters, the committee approve a technical supplementary grant of Rs 14 million for the Federal Tax Ombudsman Secretariat.

Biden refers to China's Xi as a dictator at event in California

Furthermore, on Ministry of Interior’s recommendation, the ECC approved a grant of Rs 19.2 million for the maintenance and upkeep of helicopters utilized by the Rangers.

Additionally, the committee will grant approval of a technical supplementary grant of Rs 150 million for the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and a grant up to Rs 500 million will be given based on the Ministry of Housing’s summary.

Web Desk

National

