ECP to issue arrest warrant for Fawad Ch

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to issue an arrest warrant for former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case.

In August 2022, the ECP issued notices to Imran Khan and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja resumed the hearing into the contempt case registered against the PTI chairman, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry.

Where is Fawad Chaudhry? he was supposed to appear before the ECP in person today, the CEC asked. Upon the absence of the former PTI leader, ECP decided to issue a bailable arrest warrant for him.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja has again summoned Fawad in person on July 6 in the case.

Earlier, the arrest warrants issued for the former prime minister and Fawad were suspended by the Lahore High Court.

The LHC Rawalpindi bench in its verdict suspended arrest warrants issued for the PTI chief and Fawad in Election Commission of Pakistan contempt case.

The LHC in its verdict asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to determine the ambit of the ECP in the case. The electoral body has also been directed to continue its working as per law.