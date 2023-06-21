Election process in full swing as scrutiny completed in 7 districts

LAHORE - The elections process of Pakistan football has been in full swing as the scrutiny process has been completed in seven districts. The election process is linked to the District Championship matches, as it will help the genuine and active clubs to get the right to vote in the PFF elections. So far 125 clubs in seven districts have completed physical scrutiny, during which 77 matches were organized, and 27 teams were left out of the scrutiny process due to non-attendance. The scrutiny process will be completed in 4 more districts before Eid. A total of 1487 clubs from 38 districts will be tested for eligibility by PFF in July. Chairman Normalization Committee Haroon Malik has said that he is satisfied with the progress made so far in the registration of clubs. We want to give Pakistan a football system that will bring stability to the policies and there will be no obstacles in the way of the real representatives working for the promotion of the game in the country. Saud Hashimi, head of the Pakistan Football Connect program, has said that they are trying to complete the scrutiny process as soon as possible for the clean and transparent elections of the PFF, in this regard, a good start has already been made. In the next phase, the scope will be extended to all districts.