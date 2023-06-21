Elton John has created a ‘brand new show’ for Glastonbury

LONDON-Sir Elton John says he has planned an entirely new show for his headline performance at Glastonbury this Sunday. The star is playing the festival as the final UK date of his farewell tour, but said fans should expect the unexpected. “I’m starting with a song I haven’t played for about 10 years, so we’ll see how it goes,” he told BBC Radio 1. “I’ve got the set list down, I’ve got rehearsal dates booked for the guest artists, so we just have to hope the weather will still be nice.” Sunday night’s set will come more than five years after Sir Elton announced his 350-date Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

It was originally due to end in 2021, giving the 76-year-old more time to spend with his young family, but multiple dates had to be rescheduled due to the Covid pandemic and a hip injury the singer sustained last year. The Glastonbury date wraps up his touring commitments in the UK, and Sir Elton told Radio 1’s Clara Amfo it “couldn’t be a more perfect ending”. He added that the set list had been revamped to keep the show fresh. “It’s a different show to what people have been seeing. On Farewell Yellow Brick Road, there’s quite a lot of deep cuts, it’s not all hits, and you’ve got to keep people interested. “When you put a setlist together, I always say it’s a bit like having sex. You start off really well, then you chill out a little bit, then towards the end of the show all hell breaks loose”. Fans are hoping Sir Elton’s Glastonbury set will replicate his final US shows at LA’s Dodger Stadium last year. Those concerts were suitably grand affairs that saw guest appearances by Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile. The star has confirmed he will have special guests when he visits Worthy Farm, but is keeping their identities under wraps.

It will be his first ever performance at the festival and, he confessed, his first visit to Glastonbury, full stop. “I’ve watched Glastonbury on the TV,” he said, “and the thing that I love about Glastonbury is not the headliners, per se, it’s the people on the smaller stages that they give the chance to shine. “So if I was at Glastonbury, I would probably be in one of the smaller tents, looking at one of the newer acts playing, because that’s what I want to see.”