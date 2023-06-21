Football crisis in Pakistan  

The football situation in Pakistan is a tale of untapped potential and opportunities. Despite being a nation with a deep love for the sport, the development and progress of football have faced numerous challenges. Most of us grew up playing football, yet limited infrastructure, a lack of resources, and insufficient investment have hindered the growth of the game at both grassroots and professional levels. Football can be revolutionary for a country, and the Qatar World Cup is a prime example of that.

Despite this, there is still a glimmer of hope on the horizon. Recently, FIFA lifted the long-lasting ban on PFF, giving us the opportunity to turn the tie around and requiring efforts to be made accordingly from our end. The success of the Pakistan national football team in recent international tournaments has also ignited a renewed sense of enthusiasm and optimism. With the right support and dedication from stakeholders, there is immense potential for Pakistan to become a force in the world of football and pave the way for a brighter future for the sport in the country. Start now by supporting your team in a match against India in the SAFF Championship on June 21, 2023.

SHARIQ KHAN,

Lahore.