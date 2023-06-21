Former CJP moves SC against trial of civilians in military courts

Says civilians, not in active service, can’t be tried in military courts.

ISLAMABAD - Former chief Justice of Pakistan Jawad S Khawaja Tuesday filed a constitutional petition under Article 184(3) of the constitution challenging the trial of ci­vilians in military courts.

In his petition, he requested the Su­preme Court of Pakistan to hold that when the civilian courts were func­tioning, civilians not in active service could not be tried in military courts. The former Chief Justice of Pakistan moved the petition through his coun­sel Muhammad Ozair Chughtai and cited federation through Secretaries Ministry of Law and Justice and Minis­try of Defence and Chief Secretaries of all the provinces as respondents. The petitioner submitted that the court martial of civilians and Article 2(1)(d)(i) and (ii) of the Pakistan Army Act 1952 should be declared uncon­stitutional on the grounds. He argued that the Pakistan Army Act 1952 was meant for maintaining the internal discipline of the armed forces and could not extend to civilians when the ordinary courts were functioning

He further stated that the trial of civilians by military courts when the armed forces were called in aid of civil power was contrary to Article 245 of the Constitution as it displaced civil power and did not “aid” it. He added that the military, as part of the execu­tive, could not undertake trials as ju­dicial power could only be exercised by the judiciary. The trial of civilians by military courts also infringed upon Article 175(3) of the Constitution and was contrary to the separation of pow­ers. The petitioner clarified that it had no personal interest in this case and he was seeking relief for the benefit of all citizens regardless of political affilia­tion. He questioned whether civilians could be court martialed under the constitutional framework of Pakistan, when civilian courts are functioning, adding that under no circumstance can civilians who are not in active ser­vice be tried in military courts. He said that the government and the armed forces have indicated that they pro­pose to court martial certain civilians for involvement in offence allegedly committed on 9thMay 2023. In spite of the fact that the allegations revolve around attacks on or offences in re­spect of property within cantonments or so-called military installations, the petitioner submitted that any such al­leged offences by civilians may only be tried by ordinary criminal courts.

He added that this fundamental right is enshrined in Article 10-A of the Con­stitution. This right is violated when ci­vilians are court martialed. The recog­nized ingredients of a fair trial include an open hearing by a competent and independent forum and the right to counsel of choice. The petitioner said that the primary and fundamental pur­pose of the Pakistan Army Act 1952 is to maintain discipline within the armed forces. This is recognized in the Minis­try of Defence Manual which provides guidance to the court martial when deliberating what sentence to impose – emphasis is placed on the “high state of discipline which springs from a mili­tary system.” When an individual joins the armed forces, they consent to be subject to this system of military disci­pline, and they consent to forgo certain rights. It is unjustifiable for civilians to be subjected to a system of military dis­cipline. They have not consented to the same. In the context of criminal prose­cution and trial, court martial proceed­ings against civilians violate fundamen­tal rights and do not enjoy protection under Article 8(3) of the Constitution.

The former chief justice said that according to a ISPR statement dated 07.06.23 in 81st Formation Com­manders Conference at GHQ, the Pakistan Army has made clear that they intend to try civilians who were allegedly involved in attacking mili­tary installations under the Pakistan Army Act 1952. The government (whether federal or provincial) has not expressed a different view. He mentioned that on 12.06.2023, the National Assembly passed a resolu­tion which stated that those involved in attacking military installations should be tried and punished under the Pakistan Army Act 1952.

He pointed out that Brigadier F.B Ali case was decided prior to the introduc­tion of Article 10A of the Constitution and is not binding on this Court. In the alternative, a bench larger than five judges should be formed to overturn the finding that civilians can be tried by military courts for certain offences even in times of peace; (b) the Dar­wesh M. Arby and the Liaquat Hussain cases show that the courts in Pakistan have struck down attempts to expand jurisdiction of military courts over ci­vilians. The courts have held that mili­tary courts exercising jurisdiction over civilians when the ordinary courts are functioning is violative of inter alia Ar­ticle 8, Article 9, Article 25, Article 175, Article 245; and (c) the District Bar Case permitted trial of civilians by mil­itary courts for a certain limited period of time only on the basis of a constitu­tional amendment which extended specific protection to such trials.