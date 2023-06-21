Former SC judge Qazi Muhammad Amin dies of heart attack

Former judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Qazi Muhammad Amin passed away due to heart attack.

Qazi Muhammad Amin, who belonged to Chakwal, was 66 years old. Death of Justice (r) Qazi Muhammad Amin was confirmed by his family.

The funeral prayers will be offered in Rawalpindi on Wednesday evening. According to family sources, Justice (Rtd) Qazi Amin was undergoing treatment at the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology for the past several days.

Born on 26th of March 1957 in Chakwal, Qazi Amin completed early education from Government High School and Government Degree College Chakwal. He obtained a law degree from the University Law College in the year 1980.

He then enrolled himself as an advocate in 1981. Afterwards he joined a doctoral program in Public International Law at the University of Amsterdam and completed collateral programs in international law and international relations at the Institute of Social Studies, The Hague in the year 1985. Qazi Amin started law practice in the year 1986.

He remained member of visiting faculty of International Islamic University Islamabad from 1986 to 1991. He was enrolled as an advocate of Supreme Court in the year 1997. Qazi Amin remained Member Punjab Bar Council from 2000 to 2004. He served as additional advocate general for Punjab from September 2007 to June 2009.

He was elevated as judge of the Lahore High Court on November 7, 2014 and took oath of office as judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on April 24, 2019.