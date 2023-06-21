FP Global Brings Hyatt Regency Hotel & Club to Pakistan-Setting a New Standard for Luxury Hospitality in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD-The highly anticipated grand launch event of Hyatt Regency took place last night in Lahore, marking a significant milestone for both Hyatt Hotels Corporation and the city of Lahore. The event was attended by prominent influencers, senior military officers, and celebrities, adding to the grandeur of the event.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a leading global hospitality company, has entered into a franchise agreement with FP Global (Private) Limited, helmed by Chairman Immad Ali Khan, for the development of Hyatt Regency Hotel & Club DHA Lahore. This partnership signifies Hyatt’s commitment to expanding its brand portfolio in Southwest Asia and introducing its first Hyatt-branded hotel in Pakistan.

Currently undergoing renovations, the 94-opulent hotel room property will offer a range of exquisite dining options, including six food and beverage outlets. Guests will have access to all-day dining venues, two specialty restaurants, a lobby lounge, the Regency Club, and The Market, a cafe-style option for snacks at any time. The hotel will boast separate fitness centers, swimming pools, and versatile event spaces, including a grand ballroom, to cater to guests’ well-being and event hosting needs.

Furthermore, tennis, squash, and badminton courts will provide opportunities for active recreation, while a delightful BBQ area will offer guests the chance to savor delicious outdoor dining experiences.

Immad Ali Khan, CEO of FP Global (Private) Limited, expressed his honor in working alongside Hyatt to introduce the first Hyatt-branded hotel to Pakistan. He said, “We are honored to work alongside Hyatt to introduce the first Hyatt-branded hotel to Pakistan under the Hyatt Regency brand, and are confident that combining our premium hospitality expertise with Hyatt’s international operating standards will enable us to deliver a truly spectacular experience to the numerous guests visiting Pakistan. By showcasing Pakistan’s cultural beauty and contributing to the country’s tourism industry, we aspire to expose the world to the rich heritage and captivating allure that Lahore and Pakistan have to offer.”

With more than 220 locations in over 45 countries, Hyatt Regency hotels are known for their seamless gatherings, notable culinary experiences, and a full range of services and amenities designed to meet guests’ every need.

The launch event marks the start of a progressive era in Pakistan’s hospitality industry.