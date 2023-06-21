Gold prices declined by Rs200 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs200 and was sold at Rs220,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs220,700 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs171 to Rs189,043 from Rs189,214, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs173,290 from Rs173,447, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs50 to Rs2,600, whereas that of 10 gram silver declined by Rs42.86 to Rs2,229.08. The price of gold in the international market remained unchanged at $1,951.