Wednesday, June 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gold prices declined by Rs200 per tola

Gold prices declined by Rs200 per tola
Agencies
June 21, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs200 and was sold at Rs220,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs220,700 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs171 to Rs189,043 from Rs189,214, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs173,290 from Rs173,447, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs50 to Rs2,600, whereas that of 10 gram silver declined by Rs42.86 to Rs2,229.08. The price of gold in the international market remained unchanged at $1,951.

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1687233037.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023