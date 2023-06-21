Governor takes notice of fire incident in Korangi oil factory

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday took notice of a fire incident in an oil factory in the Korangi area of the city.

The Governor sought a report of the incident from Commissioner Karachi. He directed the officials concerned to control fire and rescue employees of the factory on an immediate basis.

Ruet-e-Hilal

Committee delegation calls on Governor

A delegation of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee led by its Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here on Tuesday. The delegation included Regional Ruet-e-Hilal Committee members, the DG Ministry of Religious Affairs, the chief meteorologist, and others. They discussed with the Governor the need for agreement on the crescent regarding important months, and other issues of mutual interest. Governor Kamran Tessori assured Ulema of full support in all issues pertaining to moon sightings and said the inclusion of Ulema belonging to different schools of thought as members made the Committee a dignified one.