Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Govt decides to set-up SIFC to frame economic policies: PM

Govt decides to set-up SIFC to frame economic policies: PM
Web Desk
11:23 AM | June 21, 2023
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says he has fervently advocated a unified approach to steer the country out of the economic challenges and put it on a path to sustainable growth.

In his tweets on Wednesday, he said employing a whole of the government approach, the coalition government has decided to set-up a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) with a mandate to frame economic policies that ensure policy predictability, continuity and effective implementation to revive the economy.

Shehbaz Sharif said the need for a representative forum has long been felt given the scale of the economic challenges caused by internal and external factors.

He said the textbook approach to deal with a unique set of problems is not workable anymore. He said there is a reason to leverage collective wisdom to kick start the economy to make itself reliant, export driven, robust and capable of withstanding external shocks and upheavals.

The Prime Minister said creative ideas offer the solution to our economic problems.

Web Desk

National

