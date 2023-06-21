Govt taking all possible measures for improvement of health facilities in rural areas, says Minister

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir has said that the caretaker govern­ment was taking all possible measures for improvement of health facilities in rural areas by allocating sufficient resourc­es and provision of requisite machinery and equipment.

The minister informed that National Ambulance Service has been launched in the rural areas of the province to pro­vide free of cost ambulance fa­cility to the patients, especially the pregnant women for their timely shifting to nearby rural health centre or tehsil or dis­trict headquarters hospitals in case of emergency. So far 100 such ambulances have been provided for rural health cen­ters while another 112 will be delivered very soon, he added. Minister for Primary and Sec­ondary Healthcare disclosed that the government has de­cided to computerize the rural health centers in the province where all working will be pa­perless.

Elaborating details in this re­gard, the minister told that the record of diagnosis, medicines and other facilities provided to a patient could now be main­tained after the first visit of any patient at any such centre. With the computerization of the ru­ral health centers, the history of the patient’s illness will also be available and could be used for further treatment. He told that the target for improving services at 119 rural health centers will be achieved soon.

The minister revealed that a total of 300 ultrasound ma­chines have also been provided in rural health centers in the province where nurses and lady health workers have been im­parted training for using these machines for diagnostic purpos­es. The minister said that under the digital system, monitor­ing of patient’s movement and treatment was being carried out in rural health centres as well as in the local hospitals. He said that modern machinery and am­bulances have been provided in hospitals across the province. He informed that three-colour bedsheets and disposable bed­sheets for emergencies have been provided in district and tehsil headquarters hospitals.