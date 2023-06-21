Govt taking all possible measures for improvement of health facilities in rural areas, says Minister

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir has said that the caretaker government was taking all possible measures for improvement of health facilities in rural areas by allocating sufficient resources and provision of requisite machinery and equipment.
The minister informed that National Ambulance Service has been launched in the rural areas of the province to provide free of cost ambulance facility to the patients, especially the pregnant women for their timely shifting to nearby rural health centre or tehsil or district headquarters hospitals in case of emergency. So far 100 such ambulances have been provided for rural health centers while another 112 will be delivered very soon, he added. Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare disclosed that the government has decided to computerize the rural health centers in the province where all working will be paperless.
Elaborating details in this regard, the minister told that the record of diagnosis, medicines and other facilities provided to a patient could now be maintained after the first visit of any patient at any such centre. With the computerization of the rural health centers, the history of the patient’s illness will also be available and could be used for further treatment. He told that the target for improving services at 119 rural health centers will be achieved soon.
The minister revealed that a total of 300 ultrasound machines have also been provided in rural health centers in the province where nurses and lady health workers have been imparted training for using these machines for diagnostic purposes. The minister said that under the digital system, monitoring of patient’s movement and treatment was being carried out in rural health centres as well as in the local hospitals. He said that modern machinery and ambulances have been provided in hospitals across the province. He informed that three-colour bedsheets and disposable bedsheets for emergencies have been provided in district and tehsil headquarters hospitals.