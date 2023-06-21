Hajj flight operation for govt scheme pilgrims concludes today

Hajj flight operation for government scheme pilgrims will conclude today.

Radio Pakistan’s correspondent Javed Iqbal reports from Makkah that the month-long Hajj flight operation of government scheme will conclude as the last five flights carrying 746 pilgrims will land in Jeddah today.

This will mark the end of an extensive transportation process, with the culmination of the final phase bringing the entire operation to a close.

The first batch of Hajj pilgrims arrived in the holy city of Makkah Mukarma on 21st of last month.

A total number of 172,710 Pakistani pilgrims are currently partaking in the Hajj pilgrimage this year.

Out of this total, 81,880 individuals are participating under the government scheme while the remaining 90,830 are part of the private scheme.

The Pakistani pilgrims were airlifted with the help of PIA, Air blue, Serene Air and Saudi Air.They are living in nine sectors in Makkah Mukarma.

To serve and facilitate Pakistani hujjaj, a contingent of 521 doctors, paramedics and ancillary staff have already reached Saudi Arabia.

The contingent has been drawn from Armed forces, federal and provincial governments and health departments.

Around 3,000 Mauveneen-i-Hujjaj have also reached Saudi Arabia for the welfare of pilgrims.