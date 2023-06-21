Himalayan glaciers disappearing 65pc faster in recent decade

Peshawar - The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), an intergovernmental knowledge and learning centre for the Hindu Kush Himalayas (HKH) region, has released a groundbreaking report highlighting the alarming changes occurring in the glaciers, snow, and permafrost due to global warming. The report, titled “Water Ice Society and Ecosystems in the Hindu Kush Himalaya” (HI-WISE), emphasizes the unprecedented and largely irreversible nature of these changes.

According to ICIMOD’s press release, the HI-WISE report establishes a vital link between cryospheric change (snow, ice, and permafrost) and its impact on water, ecosystems, and society in the Hindu Kush Himalaya region. This region, known for its freshwater services to a quarter of the world’s population and its four global biodiversity hotspots, now faces grave consequences as revealed by the peer-reviewed study.

The study’s findings are deeply concerning, indicating that Himalayan glaciers have been disappearing at a rate 65% faster than in the previous decade. If current trends continue, these glaciers could lose up to 80% of their volume by the end of the century. Additionally, the availability of water in the Hindu Kush Himalaya region is projected to peak in the mid-century, while floods and landslides are expected to increase in the coming decades. The report emphasizes that the changing cryosphere poses acute threats to fragile mountain habitats.

Scientists involved in the research foresee devastating consequences for water and food security, energy sources, ecosystems, and the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people across Asia. The report warns that these consequences will surpass the limits of adaptation. Policymakers are urged to prepare for the cascading impacts of climate change in this critical mountain biome, which will directly affect a significant portion of the world’s population. The study emphasizes the need for urgent international support and regional cooperation to address the inevitable loss and damage, as well as to assist communities in their adaptation efforts.

Furthermore, the study highlights the urgent need for support and financing from both communities and governments to mitigate the accelerated impacts on societies and nature resulting from cryosphere changes and rising temperatures. The report criticizes the current inadequacy of funding flows to the region, considering the scale of the challenges it will face.

Izabella Koziell, Deputy Director General of ICIMOD, stressed the criticality of the situation, stating, “With two billion people in Asia reliant on the water that glaciers and snow here hold, the consequences of losing this cryosphere are too vast to contemplate. We need leaders to act now to prevent catastrophe.”

The Hindu Kush Himalaya region plays a crucial role as a water source for 12 rivers flowing through 16 Asian countries, benefiting 240 million people in the mountains and an additional 1.65 billion people downstream. Izabella Koziell emphasized the need for immediate action, suggesting that the region can still be saved if fast and significant reductions in emissions are initiated. She highlighted the importance of every degree of warming, as it directly impacts the glaciers and the millions of people dependent on them.