Holi celebrations banned in Pakistani universities

All the universities in Pakistan have been advised by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to refrain from celebrating the Hindu festival of Holi on their campuses.

The HEC, in a letter dated June 20 addressed to all higher education institutions (HEIs), urged them to remain distanced from activities that are incompatible with the country's customs and societal practices, while also ensuring that students and faculty engage in academic and cognitive learning, intellectual debates, and rational discourse, in addition to identifying and fostering avenues for extracurricular activities.

On June 13, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) students celebrated the Holi festival.

HEC executive director Dr Shaista Sohail wrote a letter, saying that: “Unfortunately, it is sad to witness activities that portray a complete disconnect from our sociocultural values and an erosion of the country’s Islamic identity. One such instance that has caused concern was the fervor exhibited in making the Hindu festival of Holi.”

However, many people criticised HEC's decision banning the festival of Holi.