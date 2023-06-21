Hyderabad Mayor vows to restore city’s glory

HYDERABAD-The newly elected Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro spent a busy day in his office after taking the oath of June 19, meeting the corporation’s officers and staff in addition to the groups of people visiting his office to congratulate him on assuming the charge.

The HMC’s spokesman informed that the delegations of politicians, representatives of traders and citizens apprised the mayors about the problems in their areas. The mayor assured the people that he would serve the city day and night to resolve the problems of the people. He vowed to restore glory of Hyderabad city. “I am a son of Hyderabad and will serve the city accordingly,” he said. Shoro also met the officers of the Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA). He asked the officers to address the water supply and drainage-related problems of the citizens. He underlined that it was the responsibility of the HMC, HDA and WASA to provide a clean environment to the citizens.