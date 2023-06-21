Imaginative monetary policy

The review of the monetary policy was conducted by the State Bank of Pakistan just a week before the Budget 2023-24 where it decided to keep the lending rate at the prevailing level: 21% base rate. Unless this decision was also orchestrated on external behest or perhaps simply because unimaginative economic governance seems to be the order of the day, the announcement belies common sense! By now we all know that lending rates across the world are being pulled back to combat a global recession of sorts and ironically our region has been the most proactive in trying to get some growth momentum going once again.

We have seen how Bangladesh and India have kept respective interest rates low and flourished in terms of growth and investment and of late the re-emergent story of Sri Lanka clearly highlights the necessity to quickly cut back interest rates in order to spur economic activity and at the same time to cement the much-debated belief that in South Asia the truly effective tool to fight inflation is supply-side management and not merely the interest rate, which beyond a certain point, in fact, become counterproductive by instead stoking inflation rather than taming it. It is pertinent to note here that Sri Lanka of late signed very innovative new trade agreements with China and India, which basically aim at seeking assistance through competitive supply-side arrangements rather than monetary dole-outs.

When it comes to monetary policy management and the role of the private sector in helping economic managers in making prudent cum timely policy choices, no one could have adapted the script better than our neighbour, India. Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das and the leadership team of SecurEyes, a home-grown tech firm specialising in cyber security and regulatory technology products, were awarded in London the highest honours by the worldwide Association of Central Banks. While Das received the Governor of the Year award, the team from SecurEyes was awarded for RegTrac, a product it innovated that allows regulators to proactively monitor risk compliance using AI (Artificial Intelligence). So, why exactly did they get what they got?

First, there exists a common thread between the two recipients, in the sense that both excelled in successfully steering the Indian economy through some very challenging times: during and post Covid. While one spearheaded the country’s financial regulator, the other is a private sector company providing the means for regulators to monitor compliance; something that also showcases the synergies that can be drawn between the private sector and economic governance per se. The RBI Governor is being acknowledged for his leadership of India’s central bank during the testing times exacerbated by the Ukraine War & the global shocks arising from the rapid raising of interest rates by the US Fed in response to the wave of global inflation.

RegTrac got theirs for the growth of digitisation it created to create an enabling environment for unprecedented innovation and to enhance the scope for regulatory oversight. Especially in deploying new tools using Artificial Intelligence to crunch tonnes of data. Its remarkable achievement being on unleashing a supervisory tool for central banks to move quickly from design to execution. For example, the policy tools that were merely on the drawing board in 2017 were successfully rolled out as early as 2019.

In all this, the lesson for our monetary policy managers being that how a brave and resolute central banker ably supported by private sector brilliance was jointly able to steer India out of arguably the biggest crisis it faced when companies all around were falling like ninepins and almost all developed and developing global economies were facing either facing default or simply tanking under the pressures of inflation and retarded growth cum unemployment. It is particularly striking, since the appointment of Das—in December 2018—was met with considerable derision among armchair writers, sections of social and legacy media, and some political parties. Some even churlishly questioned the governor’s capability citing his graduate degree in political science, contrasting it with the impressive academic credentials of his predecessors. The award from Central Banking is a tacit acknowledgement that Governor Das proved his critics wrong. The challenge is that can we also think out of the box and do the same here in Pakistan? In Das’s own words during the height of the Covid Crisis: “Life in the time of Covid-19 and post-world events has been one of unprecedented loss and isolation. Yet, it is worthwhile to remember that tough times never last; only tough people and tough institutions do.”