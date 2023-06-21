Islamabad High Court turns down ECP order of rejecting PTI plea in prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday turned down the Election Commission of Pakistan’s order of rejecting the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Inaf (PTI) application in the pro­hibited funding case.

A single bench of IHC com­prising Justice Babar Sat­tar conducted hearing of the PTI petition filed through Anwar Mansoor Khan Ad­vocate against the order of ECP, wherein its application in foreign funding regard­ing re-examination of certain things has been dismissed. The IHC bench accepted PTI’s petition against the Election Commission’s decision and directed the ECP to rehear PTI’s objections against the show-cause notice and fulfill all requirements of a fair tri­al while listening to the PTI. During the hearing, the IHC bench inquired from the ECP lawyer that why are you not proceeding accordingly when the larger bench has given a decision in this connection.

Justice Babar remarked that why are you wasting the court’s time? Advocate ECP stated that no show-cause action has been initiated against the petitioner and other witnesses have been called for cross-examination. The court said that why the pe­titioner should not be given an opportunity to hear the case. It asked from the ECP lawyer that what was the thing that the Election Commission did not understand in the decision.

Anwar Mansoor stated that the ECP has categorically ad­vised the petitioner that not­withstanding the judgment of this Court in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf through its Additional Secretary Mr. Omer Ayub Khan vs. Election Commis­sion of Pakistan and another (W.P No. 2298 of 2022) dated 02.02.2023, the ECP will de­cide the matter pending before it in a summary fashion to only consider the question of con­fiscation of amounts received by PTI in foreign funding. He stated that such approach to the proceedings is in con­flict with the judgment of this Court dated 02.02.2023.