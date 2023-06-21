Islamic, religious scholars term May 9 vandalism a conspiracy

LAHORE - Islamic and religious scholars strongly condemning the May 9 vandalism have termed it a preplanned conspiracy against the country. A delegation of Islamic and religious scholars that visited the Jinnah House Lahore on Tuesday expressed these views while talking to media persons. They said that May 9 will be remembered as darkest day of the country’s history when mastermind, planners and facilitators guided the extremists. Expressing their severe annoyance over the May 9 incidents, they said that the extremists have not tried to set ablaze the Jinnah House and monuments of martyrs but have tried to set on fire the country instead which saddened every patriot countryman. The members of delegation stressed the need to bring the culprits to book and awarding them with exemplary punishment.