Islamic, religious scholars term May 9 vandalism a conspiracy

LAHORE - Islamic and religious schol­ars strongly condemning the May 9 vandalism have termed it a preplanned con­spiracy against the country. A delegation of Islamic and religious scholars that vis­ited the Jinnah House Lahore on Tuesday expressed these views while talking to me­dia persons. They said that May 9 will be remembered as darkest day of the coun­try’s history when master­mind, planners and facilita­tors guided the extremists. Expressing their severe an­noyance over the May 9 inci­dents, they said that the ex­tremists have not tried to set ablaze the Jinnah House and monuments of martyrs but have tried to set on fire the country instead which sad­dened every patriot coun­tryman. The members of delegation stressed the need to bring the culprits to book and awarding them with ex­emplary punishment.