Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party forms regional committees

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) announced on Tuesday regional committees of the party, accelerating the organisation process.

IPP Secretary General Aamir Kayani announced the regional committees in consultation with Party Chief Jahangir Tareen and President Abdul Aleem Khan.

The committees will look after the political affairs in their respective divisions and districts until the completion of District Bodies formation.

Dr Murad Ras, Mian Khalid Mahmood, Shoaib Siddiqui, Mian Jalil Sharqpuri, Rai Aslam Kharl, Chaudhry Amin are included in the organising committee of Lahore Division while Rana Nazir,

Chaudhry Akhlaq, Saeedul Hasan Shah and Mamoon Tarar will look after affairs of organizing committee of Gujranullah Division.

Similarly, Ajmal Cheema, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Chaudhry Ali Akhtar, Kashif Ashfaq and Sheikh Yaqub are included in the organizing committee of Faisalabad Division.

In the organising committee of Sahiwal division Noman Langriyal, Noreez Shakur, Muhammad Shah Khaga, Dewan Akhlaq, Dewan Azmat, Maher Irshad Kathia are included while the organizing committee of DG Khan division will consist of Abdul Hai Dasti, Niaz Gashkuri, Raffakat Gilani, Sardar Qaiser Magsi and the organizing committee Bahawalpur Division includes Syed Mubeen Alam and Tehsin Gurdizi.

The organizing committee of Rawalpindi Division will be consisting of Raja Yawar, Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan and Sheikh Tariq.