KP businessmen invited to trade expo in Kabul

Peshawar - In a bid to strengthen regional trade ties, senior diplomats from the Afghan Consulate in Peshawar extended an invitation to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businessmen to participate in a week-long trade exhibition scheduled to take place in Kabul, Afghanistan next month.

During a meeting at the chamber house, Waheedullah Himet, the Commercial Attaché of the Afghan Consulate General in Peshawar, and Muhammad Tahir Nafaz, the Second Secretary to the Commercial Attaché, presented the invitation to Ijaz Khan Afridi, the Acting President of the SCCI (Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry).

The upcoming exhibition, known as the “Imam Abu Hanifa (RH)” expo, aims to foster closer relationships between business communities in regional countries, particularly Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Representatives from Iran, Tajikistan, and other neighbouring nations will also be invited to participate in this international event, building upon the success of its previous national edition.

During the meeting, Afridi expressed the SCCI’s commitment to supporting and facilitating maximum participation from the business community at the exhibition in Afghanistan. He emphasized the need for joint efforts to enhance bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which would lead to economic prosperity, development, and the creation of new investment and employment opportunities.

Afridi urged both Islamabad and Kabul to separate politics from trade, suggesting that collaborative actions should be taken to address the challenges faced by the business community on both sides of the border. He stressed that promoting bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan is crucial, calling for practical measures such as removing hurdles, streamlining tax systems, and easing policies and mechanisms.