KP finance secy for equitable share in NFC for merged dists

PESHAWAR - Despite the merger of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with the tribal districts in 2018, the promises made for financing the development of these merged areas have yet to be fulfilled. This has placed the burden of this critical function on the KP province, despite the strategic national importance of mainstreaming the merged areas.

To address the financial requirements for the development of the merged districts and garner a consensus among stakeholders, the KP Department of Finance organized a seminar in Peshawar. The event brought together key government officials, politicians, and provincial cabinet members to discuss the under-financing issues faced by the merged areas and explore potential short and long-term solutions.

During the seminar, Muhammad Ayaz, the Finance Secretary of KP, emphasized the need for discourse on securing an equitable financial share for the merged areas in the National Financial Commission (NFC) Award, ensuring compliance with the Constitution of Pakistan. Ayaz also acknowledged the federal government’s development promise through the Accelerated Implementation Programme but expressed concerns over the declining fund releases under this program.