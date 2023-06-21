Wednesday, June 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP govt adopting austerity steps amid financial challenges

Hidayat highlights govt’s several significant steps including formulation of Economic Agenda, Charter of Economy and active engagement with NEC to advocate for the province’s issues

Our Staff Reporter
June 21, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -   The Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azam Khan, led a cabinet meeting to discuss the province’s financial situation and approve the budget for the next financial year. Himayatullah Khan, the Advisor on Finance, Energy, and Power, addressed the media after the meeting, emphasizing the caretaker government’s commitment to continuing the provincial government’s initiatives without resorting to borrowing, despite facing challenging financial conditions.

Himayatullah Khan highlighted several significant steps taken by the caretaker government, including the formulation of an Economic Agenda, the establishment of a Charter of Economy, and active engagement with the National Economic Council to advocate for the province’s issues. These efforts, he noted, were unprecedented in decades.

The Finance Advisor also expressed concern over the province’s rights in the National Finance Commission (NFC) award for the merged districts. He revealed that the province had received only five billion rupees out of the expected 62 billion rupees from the federal government. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of receiving the rightful share in oil and gas production, as it could pave the way for industrial development in the province.

PPHI role vital in providing basic health facilities to people

Regarding the budget, Himayatullah Khan explained that the province generates only six per cent of its revenue independently, with the remaining funds reliant on the federal government’s payments. The Caretaker provincial cabinet approved an expenditure of 462.426 billion rupees for the first four months of the upcoming financial year (2023-24), with 350.041 billion rupees allocated for the settled districts and 40.543 billion rupees allocated for the merged districts.

To address the province’s financial challenges, the cabinet approved various austerity measures. These measures include a 50% increase in travel allowances for provincial employees, a 100% increase in Special Conveyance Allowance, an increase in the orderly allowance from Rs 14,000 to Rs 25,000, a 50% increase in deputation allowance, and a 100% increase in the Secretariat Performance Allowance.

Furthermore, the caretaker cabinet implemented measures to reduce unnecessary expenses, such as imposing a ban on new recruitments and the purchase of new vehicles, except for essential vehicles like ambulances, fire engines, tractors, motorcycles, recovery vehicles, and lifesaving boats. The cabinet also prohibited government-funded participation in seminars and workshops abroad and restricted hosting such events in fivestar hotels. Additionally, treatment abroad at the expense of the provincial government was banned.

Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God – A tale of political struggle in Pakistan

The caretaker government’s focus on austerity measures and responsible financial management aims to address the province’s financial difficulties and ensure the effective utilization of resources during its tenure.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1687233037.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023