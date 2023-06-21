KP govt adopting austerity steps amid financial challenges

Peshawar - The Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azam Khan, led a cabinet meeting to discuss the province’s financial situation and approve the budget for the next financial year. Himayatullah Khan, the Advisor on Finance, Energy, and Power, addressed the media after the meeting, emphasizing the caretaker government’s commitment to continuing the provincial government’s initiatives without resorting to borrowing, despite facing challenging financial conditions.

Himayatullah Khan highlighted several significant steps taken by the caretaker government, including the formulation of an Economic Agenda, the establishment of a Charter of Economy, and active engagement with the National Economic Council to advocate for the province’s issues. These efforts, he noted, were unprecedented in decades.

The Finance Advisor also expressed concern over the province’s rights in the National Finance Commission (NFC) award for the merged districts. He revealed that the province had received only five billion rupees out of the expected 62 billion rupees from the federal government. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of receiving the rightful share in oil and gas production, as it could pave the way for industrial development in the province.

Regarding the budget, Himayatullah Khan explained that the province generates only six per cent of its revenue independently, with the remaining funds reliant on the federal government’s payments. The Caretaker provincial cabinet approved an expenditure of 462.426 billion rupees for the first four months of the upcoming financial year (2023-24), with 350.041 billion rupees allocated for the settled districts and 40.543 billion rupees allocated for the merged districts.

To address the province’s financial challenges, the cabinet approved various austerity measures. These measures include a 50% increase in travel allowances for provincial employees, a 100% increase in Special Conveyance Allowance, an increase in the orderly allowance from Rs 14,000 to Rs 25,000, a 50% increase in deputation allowance, and a 100% increase in the Secretariat Performance Allowance.

Furthermore, the caretaker cabinet implemented measures to reduce unnecessary expenses, such as imposing a ban on new recruitments and the purchase of new vehicles, except for essential vehicles like ambulances, fire engines, tractors, motorcycles, recovery vehicles, and lifesaving boats. The cabinet also prohibited government-funded participation in seminars and workshops abroad and restricted hosting such events in fivestar hotels. Additionally, treatment abroad at the expense of the provincial government was banned.

The caretaker government’s focus on austerity measures and responsible financial management aims to address the province’s financial difficulties and ensure the effective utilization of resources during its tenure.