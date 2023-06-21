KP govt presents Rs462b budget for four months

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's caretaker government on Tuesday unveiled its budget worth Rs462.16 billion for four months (July–October 2023) as the incumbent fed­eral government may be disbanded after the four months.

Himayatullah Khan, the KP chief minister’s advisor on finance, said that the provincial gov­ernment has budget­ed Rs112 billion for the development sector and over Rs350 billion for expenditures for the next four months.

In KP, the minimum wage will rise from Rs26,000 to Rs32,000, according to Himayat­ullah, while pensions will increase by 17.5 per cent. Despite diffi­cult circumstances, he continued, the caretak­er leadership has not taken any new loans.

The advisor added that government de­partments’ employees from grades 1 to 16 will have a salary raise of 35 percent, while those in grades-17 through 22 will see a 30 percent increase. The province would spend Rs84.5 bil­lion on provincial sala­ries and Rs77.8 billion on district salaries, ac­cording to the budget paper. Pension costs will total Rs42 billion, while capital expenses would cost Rs8.4 billion.

The government has budgeted Rs20.7 bil­lion for the Department of Communication and Works and Rs11.6 bil­lion for the agricul­tural, livestock, and fisheries sectors. Addi­tionally, Rs614 billion will be spent on the ex­cise and taxes depart­ment, and Rs6.9 billion have been set aside for energy requirements. Hi­mayatullah said that the care­taker government would also continue paying subsidies on the projects of the pre­vious government such as the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Health Card scheme. He said a Rs3 billion sum had been paid as subsidy to the BRT last year and that same amount would be paid this year to keep the project func­tional. He added that the ini­tiative of health card would also continue. However, the affluent people, who afford payment would voluntarily pay their instalments for the health insurance schemes on their own. He said the provin­cial cabinet members had de­cided to start paying for the health card. It merits mention here that the caretaker ad­ministration took control of the province in January 2023.