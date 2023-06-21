KP health secy leads efforts against dengue

PESHAWAR - Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Aslam led a visit to the dengue hotspot union councils in Peshawar on Tuesday, displaying the government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating diseases and ensuring the well-being of the people of the province.

During his visit, Secretary Health Mehmood Aslam assessed the progress of the ongoing polio campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Accompanied by ADC Relief & HR Peshawar Imran Khan, DHO Peshawar Dr Idress, and Dr Ikramullah, the health department’s Focal Person for dengue, he visited Tehkal, Irrigation Colony, and Abshar Colony in Peshawar to inspect the house-tohouse larvacidal site inspections currently taking place.

The Medical Officer of the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Irrigation Colony provided a comprehensive briefing on the Oral Bivalent Rotavirus (OBR) Polio campaign and the Dengue Action Plan during the visit. The dengue control program teams informed the Secretary of Health that larvae were found in one house, which was promptly eliminated on the spot.