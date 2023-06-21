Wednesday, June 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

LDA demolishes 13 illegal properties

Staff Reporter
June 21, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -    Lahore Development Au­thority (LDA) demolished 13 illegal properties during an operation against illegal con­structions and commercial use of the land in main Bou­levard, Allama Iqbal Town here on Tuesday. According to the spokesperson,on the directions of Commissioner Lahore and DG Lahore De­velopment Authority (LDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the team headed by Direc­tor Town Planning Zone II Asad uz Zaman conducted operation in main Boule­vard, Allama Iqbal Town and sealed 13 illegally es­tablished shops, restaurants, food points, sheds and others illegal commercial construc­tions. The action was taken after serving several notices and heavy police personnel and machinery participated in the operation,the spokes­person added.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1687233037.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023