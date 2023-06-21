LDA demolishes 13 illegal properties

LAHORE - Lahore Development Au­thority (LDA) demolished 13 illegal properties during an operation against illegal con­structions and commercial use of the land in main Bou­levard, Allama Iqbal Town here on Tuesday. According to the spokesperson,on the directions of Commissioner Lahore and DG Lahore De­velopment Authority (LDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the team headed by Direc­tor Town Planning Zone II Asad uz Zaman conducted operation in main Boule­vard, Allama Iqbal Town and sealed 13 illegally es­tablished shops, restaurants, food points, sheds and others illegal commercial construc­tions. The action was taken after serving several notices and heavy police personnel and machinery participated in the operation,the spokes­person added.