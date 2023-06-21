LWMC to wash 178 mosques, Eid Gahs before Eid

LAHORE - Lahore Waste Management Company is responsible for making the provincial capital clean and litter free. In this regards, LWMC is ensuring its machinery and manpower in all 3 shifts. Apart from lifting of solid waste LWMC ensures mechanical washing and sweeping of roads as well.

vvIn order to facilitate the citizens on Eid-ul-Adha the department has made a com­prehensive plan to wash the 178 mosques and Eid Gahs of the city. As per the plan 178 mosques across the city will be washed. CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din said that spe­cial clean-up operations are being carried out in the city in view of the Eid. The staff is mobilized for the special cleanliness operation. Spe­cial washing is being carried out in phased manner in all 09 towns. According to the spokesperson LWMC Umar Chaudhry, 11 mosques will be washed in Allama Iqbal Town, 16 in Samanabad Town.