Wednesday, June 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

LWMC to wash 178 mosques, Eid Gahs before Eid

Our Staff Reporter
June 21, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Lahore Waste Management Company is responsible for making the provincial capital clean and litter free. In this regards, LWMC is ensuring its machinery and manpower in all 3 shifts. Apart from lifting of solid waste LWMC ensures mechanical washing and sweeping of roads as well.

vvIn order to facilitate the citizens on Eid-ul-Adha the department has made a com­prehensive plan to wash the 178 mosques and Eid Gahs of the city. As per the plan 178 mosques across the city will be washed. CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din said that spe­cial clean-up operations are being carried out in the city in view of the Eid. The staff is mobilized for the special cleanliness operation. Spe­cial washing is being carried out in phased manner in all 09 towns. According to the spokesperson LWMC Umar Chaudhry, 11 mosques will be washed in Allama Iqbal Town, 16 in Samanabad Town.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1687233037.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023