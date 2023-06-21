Wednesday, June 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Most wanted commander of gang war Jhengo group injured, held

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 21, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-A most wanted commander of gang war Jhengo group was injured and held after exchange of fire in Lyari Kalakot area of the metropolis in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to police, an exchange of fire took place between the police and accused belonging to Lyari gang war Jhengo group. After encounter, most wanted commander of gang war Jhengu group identified as Farhan alias Khalifa was injured and arrested with illegal weapons. The detainee after release from jail recently had threatened the contractors of paying extortion money. 

Huge quantity of gutka seized

The district Keamari Police on Tuesday seized a huge quantity of hazardous gutka from an empty plot and arrested an involved accused.

According to SSP Keamari Fida Hussain Janwari, a team of Saeedabad Police Station in a raid recovered 4650 packets of hazardous gutka from an empty plot in Sector 12F, Saeedabad area. An accused identified as Ali Muhammad was arrested from the spot while his other accomplice namely Raheel managed to escape. The accused used to bring the gutka from Hub and conceal it in the plot. They used to supply it in late night hours.

Peoples Bus Service mobile application to be launched today: Memon

 A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1687233037.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023