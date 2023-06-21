Most wanted commander of gang war Jhengo group injured, held

KARACHI-A most wanted commander of gang war Jhengo group was injured and held after exchange of fire in Lyari Kalakot area of the metropolis in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to police, an exchange of fire took place between the police and accused belonging to Lyari gang war Jhengo group. After encounter, most wanted commander of gang war Jhengu group identified as Farhan alias Khalifa was injured and arrested with illegal weapons. The detainee after release from jail recently had threatened the contractors of paying extortion money.

Huge quantity of gutka seized

The district Keamari Police on Tuesday seized a huge quantity of hazardous gutka from an empty plot and arrested an involved accused.

According to SSP Keamari Fida Hussain Janwari, a team of Saeedabad Police Station in a raid recovered 4650 packets of hazardous gutka from an empty plot in Sector 12F, Saeedabad area. An accused identified as Ali Muhammad was arrested from the spot while his other accomplice namely Raheel managed to escape. The accused used to bring the gutka from Hub and conceal it in the plot. They used to supply it in late night hours.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.