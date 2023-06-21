Wednesday, June 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Naeem condoles over loss of precious lives in Greece boat incident

Our Staff Reporter
June 21, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   The central senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of pre­cious lives in the Greece boat accident in which young people belonging to Azad Kashmir district Kotli, Khoi Ratta and different areas of Punjab were killed. In a state­ment issued here, Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that after the Greece boat accident, Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah took notice of this incident and ordered an indiscriminate crackdown against human trafficking and those who illegally send young people abroad and so far many agents have been arrested for illegally sending people abroad.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1687233037.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023