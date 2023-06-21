NIH issues advisory on Congo Hemorrhagic Fever

ISLAMABAD - The National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued an advisory on the prevention and control of Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) and Primary Ameobic Meningo-encephalitis (PAM), Naegleriasis.

According to NIH, the Institute’s Field Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Division (FEDSD) is­sued advisories with the purpose to sensitize human and animal healthcare authorities to further strengthen and improve the level of preparedness in the preven­tion and control of CCHF and Naegleriasis. In the wake of high disease transmission and risk due to anticipated increased human-animal interaction dur­ing the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, it is imperative to be vigilant about the situation and take necessary steps to interrupt the transmis­sion of CCHF.

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) is a widespread disease caused by a tick-borne vi­rus (Nairovirus) of the Bunyaviri­dae family. Numerous wild and domestic animals, such as cattle, goats, sheep and hares are carri­ers of this virus.

The CCHF virus is transmit­ted to people either by tick bites or through contact with infected animal blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter. Transmission to humans occurs through contact with infected ticks or animal blood. CCHF can be transmitted from an infected person to another person by con­tact with infectious blood, secre­tions, or body fluids.

According to the advisory, this year, Balochistan has reported 81 and KP reported three sus­pected cases, out of which 27 were positive from Balochistan including five deaths up to June 2023. There is currently no vac­cine available for humans and the only way to reduce infection is by raising awareness.

As per the advisory, the pub­lic health advice should focus on several aspects including wearing protective clothing (long sleeves, long trousers), wearing light-col­ored clothing to allow easy detec­tion of ticks on clothes and using approved insect repellent on the skin. Insect repellents are the most effective in warding off ticks in hu­man populations besides avoiding to visit areas where ticks are abun­dant and seasons when they are most active. Naegleria Fowleri is an amoeba, (also known as brain-eating amoeba) is a single-celled, thermophilic, free-living pathogen found widely in freshwater en­vironments like warm bodies of fresh water, such as lakes, rivers, hot springs and even in the soil.