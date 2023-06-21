Pak envoy addresses diplomats, experts at US think tank

Washington DC - Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan was invited by a top ranking US think tank, Middle East Institute (MEI), to address a select group of leading US experts, diplomats, opinion leaders and members of US think-tank community on Pak-US relations, regional and international issues and their implications for regional security and stability.

The event was part of a newly launched initiative of MEI, the “Ambassador Series”, which has been initiated to host ambassadors for off-the-record roundtable conversation on issues and challenges related to their countries, governments and societies, especially those having implications for broader Middle East and South Asia region.

The high-profile event was attended among others by experts from USIP, Hudson Institute, Council on Foreign Relations, Atlantic Council, Stimson Centre, Center for Strategic and International Studies, Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, University of Delaware, New York University, George Washington University, Sierra Nevada Corporation, officials from Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Congressional Research Service, President American Academy of Diplomacy and others.

Former US Ambassadors Tunisia and Pakistan and other senior diplomats were also present on the occasion.

The Ambassador also briefed the participants about the current situation in Pakistan which was followed by a question answer session.

Masood Khan in his tweet thanked President MEI Paul Salem and Vice President of Policy Brian Katulis for convening an impressive cast of experts, diplomats and opinion leaders. He also thanked Ambassador Gerald Feierstein (retd) for conducting the session with remarkable skill and graciousness.

Middle East Institute is a top Middle East-focused institution of the United States and is ranked among the top 1% of think tanks globally.