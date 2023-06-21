Wednesday, June 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan condemns Israeli expansion plan: PM

Pakistan condemns Israeli expansion plan: PM
Agencies
June 21, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said Pakistan strongly condemned the Israeli expansion plan to build over 4500 new settlements inside the Occupied West Bank.

"This makes the universally-accepted goal of achieving two-state solution even more distant and sows the seeds of renewed and perpetual instability and violence," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. He said the unprovoked, illegal and unethical Israeli actions continued to undermine peace with no regard for international law and the UN resolutions. “Pakistan is committed to supporting the Palestinians’ just struggle for an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the prime minister reiterated.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1687321213.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023