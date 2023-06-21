Pakistan, Russia to expand ties

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Russia yesterday agreed to expand ties amid the up­ward trajectory of cooperation in the field of energy. The fifth round of Pa­kistan-Russia Bilateral Political Con­sultations was held in Islamabad to exchange views on enhanced coop­eration. Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan and Russia’s Depu­ty Foreign Minister Andrey Ruden­ko, led their respective sides. Spe­cial Representative on Afghanistan, Ambassador Zamir Kabulov was also part of the Russian delegation.

“The two sides engaged in compre­hensive and productive discussions to further strengthen bilateral coop­eration and to deepen understand­ing on regional and global issues of mutual interest. The talks encom­passed a wide range of topics includ­ing political, economic, defence, en­ergy and people-to-people contacts,” said a foreign ministry statement.

The two sides reiterated their strong desire to deepen and diver­sify bilateral relations based on the principles of mutual understanding, trust and cooperation. They also ex­pressed satisfaction at the upward trajectory of cooperation in the field of energy and agreed to expand co­operation in higher education, cul­ture and science and technology. In the realm of security cooperation, the delegations reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate in com­bating terrorism, drug trafficking and organized crime. The two dele­gations agreed to enhance coopera­tion in multilateral forums and ex­changed views on regional issues, including the situation in Afghani­stan, the Middle East and South Asia, the statement added.

Agreeing that the dividends of peace in Afghanistan would be bene­ficial for the entire region, they reaf­firmed support for efforts for sustain­able peace, stability and continued humanitarian assistance to Afghani­stan. The consultations provided an opportunity to review the trajecto­ry of Pakistan-Russia relations and to explore new areas of cooperation par­ticularly in the context of commemo­rating the 75th anniversary of Paki­stan-Russia diplomatic relations this year. The next round of Pakistan- Rus­sia Bilateral Political Consultations would be held in Moscow on mutually convenient dates. Last week, Pakistan haf received its first shipment of Rus­sian crude oil under an agreement signed between the two countries in April. The cargo carrying 45,000 metric tonnes of crude oil arrived in Karachi while another 50,000 met­ric tonnes is expected to arrive soon, according to the Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL), where the crude oil will be processed.