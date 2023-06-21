Pakistan takes up boat disaster tragedy with Greece

FM Bilawal Bhutto discusses repatriation of retrieved bodies with Greece counterpart n Interior minister says investigation report to be completed within one week n FIA to launch awareness campaign in hotspot areas.

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari on Tuesday said that he had a useful telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Greece Vas­silis Kaskarelis and agreed to closely work together to facilitate Pakistanis in distress and for the identification and repatriation of retrieved bodies.

During the conversation, they dis­cussed the tragic ferry disaster off the coast of Greece, the foreign min­ister posted on his Twitter han­dle. Also, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Tuesday assured that the government would take strict action about Greek Ship accident and investigation re­port would be submitted within a week by duly fixing responsi­bility on those involved in negli­gence. In response to the Greek ship accident, a committee had been constituted under strict di­rectives of Prime Minister Shah­baz Sharif commenced its inves­tigation, he said while talking to a private news channel.

“The investigation committee will present its report in a week and further action will be taken by the federal government”, he added. He said the committee will ascertain facts of the Greece boat tragedy besides identifying loopholes and lapses in the legal mechanism in Pakistan that ex­posed precious human lives to the vagaries of human trafficking in this particular case and simi­lar incidents in the past.

The committee will also anal­yse similar past incidents and actions will be taken according to the legal framework, adding, international coordination will also help to prevent, control, and punish human smuggling in the future, he added.

The government will also re­view short-term and long-term legislation to curb the issue be­sides envisaging laws for giving penalties to the people respon­sible for such kinds of incidents, he further mentioned.

Meanwhile, the seventh meet­ing of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) was held at Feder­al Investigation Agency (FIA)’s headquarters in Islamabad.

Chaired by FIA Director Gen­eral (DG) Mohsin Hassan Butt, various officials from concerned ministries, departments and in­stitutions and law enforce agen­cies attended the meeting, said a spokesperson of FIA.

During the meeting, DG FIA emphasised developing a cen­tral database of agents and hu­man traffickers, according to the spokesperson. The meet­ing agreed to launch an aware­ness campaign on electronic and social media to prevent hu­man smuggling; and organise seminars in Gujranwala, Man­di Bahauddin, Gujarat and Azad Jammu and Kashmir in collab­oration with civil society for public awareness. The partici­pants stressed need for initia­tion of information campaigns to alert the public about pursu­ing overseas employment in a legal manner.

“Ending a heinous crime like human trafficking is possible with the cooperation of insti­tutions,” the spokesperson said while quoting DG Butt. “Eradi­cating human trafficking from the region is impossible with­out international cooperation,” he added.

The meeting also agreed on taking strict action against hu­man smugglers involved in the incident as well as unregistered employment promoters. It was also decided in the meeting that cooperation with internation­al organisations would be en­hanced to prevent the menace of human smuggling.