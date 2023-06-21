Pakistan takes up boat disaster tragedy with Greece

FM Bilawal Bhutto discusses repatriation of retrieved bodies with Greece counterpart n Interior minister says investigation report to be completed within one week n FIA to launch awareness campaign in hotspot areas.
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that he had a useful telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Greece Vassilis Kaskarelis and agreed to closely work together to facilitate Pakistanis in distress and for the identification and repatriation of retrieved bodies.
During the conversation, they discussed the tragic ferry disaster off the coast of Greece, the foreign minister posted on his Twitter handle. Also, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Tuesday assured that the government would take strict action about Greek Ship accident and investigation report would be submitted within a week by duly fixing responsibility on those involved in negligence. In response to the Greek ship accident, a committee had been constituted under strict directives of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif commenced its investigation, he said while talking to a private news channel.
“The investigation committee will present its report in a week and further action will be taken by the federal government”, he added. He said the committee will ascertain facts of the Greece boat tragedy besides identifying loopholes and lapses in the legal mechanism in Pakistan that exposed precious human lives to the vagaries of human trafficking in this particular case and similar incidents in the past.
The committee will also analyse similar past incidents and actions will be taken according to the legal framework, adding, international coordination will also help to prevent, control, and punish human smuggling in the future, he added.
The government will also review short-term and long-term legislation to curb the issue besides envisaging laws for giving penalties to the people responsible for such kinds of incidents, he further mentioned.
Meanwhile, the seventh meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) was held at Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s headquarters in Islamabad.
Chaired by FIA Director General (DG) Mohsin Hassan Butt, various officials from concerned ministries, departments and institutions and law enforce agencies attended the meeting, said a spokesperson of FIA.
During the meeting, DG FIA emphasised developing a central database of agents and human traffickers, according to the spokesperson. The meeting agreed to launch an awareness campaign on electronic and social media to prevent human smuggling; and organise seminars in Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujarat and Azad Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with civil society for public awareness. The participants stressed need for initiation of information campaigns to alert the public about pursuing overseas employment in a legal manner.
“Ending a heinous crime like human trafficking is possible with the cooperation of institutions,” the spokesperson said while quoting DG Butt. “Eradicating human trafficking from the region is impossible without international cooperation,” he added.
The meeting also agreed on taking strict action against human smugglers involved in the incident as well as unregistered employment promoters. It was also decided in the meeting that cooperation with international organisations would be enhanced to prevent the menace of human smuggling.