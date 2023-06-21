Pakpattan police bust inter-district gang, recover valuables worth Rs7.5m

PAKPATTAN - In a bold operation led by Dis­trict Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Wallayat, the Pakpattan Police have successfully apprehended a notorious four-member inter-district gang of criminals who operated in police uniforms.

The gang, responsible for hei­nous crimes and losses exceeding Rs 10 million, targeted unsuspect­ing victims. Through the dedicat­ed efforts of the police, including the commendable work of Police Station Saddar, Pakpattan, over Rs. 7.5 million worth of valuables and cash have been recovered from the criminals.

The gangsters, involved in mul­tiple criminal cases across vari­ous districts, have been captured, providing a significant break­through for law enforcement agencies. The District Pakpattan Police, under DPO Tariq Wallay­at’s leadership, remains commit­ted to ensuring the safety and se­curity of the community, vowing to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice.