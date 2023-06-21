Pakpattan police bust inter-district gang, recover valuables worth Rs7.5m

PAKPATTAN - In a bold operation led by District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Wallayat, the Pakpattan Police have successfully apprehended a notorious four-member inter-district gang of criminals who operated in police uniforms.
The gang, responsible for heinous crimes and losses exceeding Rs 10 million, targeted unsuspecting victims. Through the dedicated efforts of the police, including the commendable work of Police Station Saddar, Pakpattan, over Rs. 7.5 million worth of valuables and cash have been recovered from the criminals.
The gangsters, involved in multiple criminal cases across various districts, have been captured, providing a significant breakthrough for law enforcement agencies. The District Pakpattan Police, under DPO Tariq Wallayat’s leadership, remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community, vowing to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice.