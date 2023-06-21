If you change the way you look at things,

the things you look at change.

–Wayne Dyer

Psychology is a relatively young science, with its experimental roots in the 19th century. Other sciences like human psychology date much further back in history. Anyone who explored issues related to the mind generally also did so in a philosophical context. This was until two men who are credited with being the founders of psychology as a science and academic principle. Their names were Wilhelm Wundt and William James. Wundt viewed psychology as a scientific study of conscious experience, and he believed that the goal of psychology was to identify components of consciousness and how those components combined to result in our conscious experience. James was introduced to Darwin’s theory of evolution by natural selection and accepted it as an explanation of an organism’s characteristics.