Wednesday, June 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Peoples Bus Service mobile application to be launched today: Memon

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 21, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Transport & Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday announced that Peoples Bus Service (PBS) mobile application will be launched on June 22 today. The minister made the announcement while chairing a transport department meeting here. During the meeting, the minister was briefed on the operation of the bus service, its new routes. Under the intelligent transport system, vehicles will be monitored, CCTV cameras, audio systems, USB ports, Wi-Fi communication systems, driver alarms will also be installed in the buses, the meeting told.

Furthermore, the mobile app will facilitate citizens in tracking buses in real-time and make payments online, while CCTV cameras, screens, live tracking and monitoring facilities will be activated with the installation of the ITS in the buses. The minister also issued instructions to resolve the problem of chargers of electric buses on a priority basis. The meeting was told that 20 green buses will reach Karachi by August 20 and will be inducted into People’s Bus Service. The Sindh government wants to end the travel troubles of the people, plans will also be started to connect the rural areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur and Mirpurkhas with the urban areas through People’s Bus Service, Sharjeel Inam Memon.

70th birth anniversary of former PM Benazir Bhutto Shaheed celebrated

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1687233037.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023