Wednesday, June 21, 2023
PHC CJ pays maiden visit to district court Khyber

Agencies
June 21, 2023
PESHAWAR   -     Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court on Tuesday visited District Courts Khyber. It was a historical maiden visit of a female Chief Justice to a merged district. During her visit, she inaugurated the exten­sion of sub-jail Barra, the project of rehabilitation of Courts and allied facilities at District Courts, Jamrud and lastly, sub-Jail Jam­rud was thoroughly vis­ited. At Bara, her ladyship was warmly received by the District and Sessions Judge, Inspector General of prisons, Deputy com­missioner, DPO and XEN C&W. After inaugurating the extension block of Sub Jail Bara, the District and Sessions Judge in his welcome remarks felici­tated her ladyship for be­coming the voice of the voiceless and savior of the neglected section in the justice system. The exten­sion of sub-jail Barra was termed a “blessing” by the inmates who previously were living in pigeonholes and had no access even to sunlight. With this exten­sion, the foremost misery of the inmates regarding provision of space was re­solved on one hand while on the other a suitable environment was ensured to them. The Chief Justice expressed her satisfaction, however impressed upon IG Prisons to provide edu­cational and sporting facil­ities for the prisoners. She also praised the efforts of contractor and executing agency for timely comple­tion of the work.

Agencies

