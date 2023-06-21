PHC CJ pays maiden visit to district court Khyber

PESHAWAR - Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court on Tuesday visited District Courts Khyber. It was a historical maiden visit of a female Chief Justice to a merged district. During her visit, she inaugurated the extension of sub-jail Barra, the project of rehabilitation of Courts and allied facilities at District Courts, Jamrud and lastly, sub-Jail Jamrud was thoroughly visited. At Bara, her ladyship was warmly received by the District and Sessions Judge, Inspector General of prisons, Deputy commissioner, DPO and XEN C&W. After inaugurating the extension block of Sub Jail Bara, the District and Sessions Judge in his welcome remarks felicitated her ladyship for becoming the voice of the voiceless and savior of the neglected section in the justice system. The extension of sub-jail Barra was termed a “blessing” by the inmates who previously were living in pigeonholes and had no access even to sunlight. With this extension, the foremost misery of the inmates regarding provision of space was resolved on one hand while on the other a suitable environment was ensured to them. The Chief Justice expressed her satisfaction, however impressed upon IG Prisons to provide educational and sporting facilities for the prisoners. She also praised the efforts of contractor and executing agency for timely completion of the work.