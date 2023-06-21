PM leaves for France to participate in New Global Financing Pact Summit

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has left for a two-day official visit to France at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

During his visit, he will participate in the New Global Financing Pact Summit being held in Paris.

The Summit will prove to be an opportunity for the leaders to discuss the contours of a new global architecture capable of meeting the challenges of financing sustainable development, environment, energy transition and climate change agenda.

The Prime Minister will address the Summit as leading stakeholder of G-77 and head of the one of the largest developing countries most affected by climate change.

He will present Pakistan's perspective and proposals for reform of International Financial Institutions, climate finance, green infrastructure, attainment of the SDGs and solutions related to debt.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.