PM to attend financing summit in Paris on June 22

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif will under­take an official visit to France to participate in the New Global Financ­ing Pact Summit being held in Paris starting from tomorrow.

The prime minis­ter has been invited by French President Mr. Emmanuel Macron who is the host of the summit.

The Summit, which is being attended by glob­al leaders, affords an opportu­nity for the leaders to discuss the contours of a new global architecture capable of meet­ing the challenges of financ­ing sustainable development, environment, energy transi­tion and climate change agen­da. The summit aims to de­fine the principles and steps required for a comprehensive reform of the international fi­nancial system, and pave the way for a more balanced and fair partnership between the North and the South. Pakistan will contribute to the debate at the summit as a leading stakeholder in the global dis­course, a leader in G-77 and China and one of the largest developing countries most af­fected by climate change. The Prime Minister would address the summit and will present Pakistan’s perspective and proposals for reform of In­ternational Financial Institu­tions, climate finance, green infrastructure, attainment of the SDGs and solutions relat­ed to debt. The prime minister will also hold bilateral meet­ings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.