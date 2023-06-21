PM to attend financing summit in Paris on June 22

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake an official visit to France to participate in the New Global Financing Pact Summit being held in Paris starting from tomorrow.
The prime minister has been invited by French President Mr. Emmanuel Macron who is the host of the summit.
The Summit, which is being attended by global leaders, affords an opportunity for the leaders to discuss the contours of a new global architecture capable of meeting the challenges of financing sustainable development, environment, energy transition and climate change agenda. The summit aims to define the principles and steps required for a comprehensive reform of the international financial system, and pave the way for a more balanced and fair partnership between the North and the South. Pakistan will contribute to the debate at the summit as a leading stakeholder in the global discourse, a leader in G-77 and China and one of the largest developing countries most affected by climate change. The Prime Minister would address the summit and will present Pakistan’s perspective and proposals for reform of International Financial Institutions, climate finance, green infrastructure, attainment of the SDGs and solutions related to debt. The prime minister will also hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.