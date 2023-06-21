PPP will uphold Benazir Bhutto’s philosophy: Zardari

ISLAMABAD - President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari said yesterday that the PPP will uphold the philosophy of Benazir Bhutto and fulfill her dreams. In a message on the occasion of Benazir Bhutto’s birth anniversary falling on June 21, Zardari, former president of Pakistan, said that the aim of Benazir Bhutto’s politics was to end the darkness of ignorance from the country. “Benazir Bhutto struggled throughout her life to liberate the people from social and economic exploitation,” he added. Zardari said that the PPP was struggling to make this country one that was envisioned by Benazir Bhutto, a Pakistan where social and economic justice is available to the people and a society that is free from all kinds of extremism and terror. He said that PPP will definitely liberate the people from poverty, bankruptcy and economic misery. Zardari said that Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was determined to fulfil the mission of his great maternal grandfather and great mother. Zardari said that the philosophy of Benazir Bhutto was a beacon of hope. He expressed his resolve to complete the mission of Benazir Bhutto.