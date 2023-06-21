PPP will uphold Benazir Bhutto’s philosophy: Zardari

ISLAMABAD - President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamen­tarians Asif Ali Zardari said yesterday that the PPP will uphold the philosophy of Benazir Bhutto and fulfill her dreams. In a message on the occasion of Benazir Bhutto’s birth anniversary falling on June 21, Zardari, former president of Paki­stan, said that the aim of Benazir Bhutto’s politics was to end the darkness of ignorance from the country. “Benazir Bhutto struggled throughout her life to liber­ate the people from social and economic exploitation,” he added. Zardari said that the PPP was struggling to make this country one that was envisioned by Benazir Bhutto, a Pakistan where social and economic justice is available to the people and a society that is free from all kinds of extremism and terror. He said that PPP will definitely liberate the people from poverty, bank­ruptcy and economic mis­ery. Zardari said that Chair­man PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was determined to fulfil the mission of his great maternal grandfather and great mother. Zardari said that the philosophy of Benazir Bhutto was a bea­con of hope. He expressed his resolve to complete the mission of Benazir Bhutto.