President for focusing on economic diplomacy to boost trade

Our Staff Reporter
June 21, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need to focus on economic and trade diplomacy to en­hance the country’s exports. He said increasing ex­ports and foreign investment could help Pakistan overcome its economic challenges. The President expressed these views while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Denmark and High-Com­missioner-designate to Rwanda, who separately called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Tuesday.

Talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Denmark, Shoaib Sarwar, the President urged him to especially focus on economic diplomacy initia­tives to boost the country’s exports. He highlight­ed that the dairy and agriculture sector were im­portant areas where Danish companies could be invited to invest in Pakistan.

Our Staff Reporter

