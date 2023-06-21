President for focusing on economic diplomacy to boost trade

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need to focus on economic and trade diplomacy to en­hance the country’s exports. He said increasing ex­ports and foreign investment could help Pakistan overcome its economic challenges. The President expressed these views while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Denmark and High-Com­missioner-designate to Rwanda, who separately called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Tuesday.

Talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Denmark, Shoaib Sarwar, the President urged him to especially focus on economic diplomacy initia­tives to boost the country’s exports. He highlight­ed that the dairy and agriculture sector were im­portant areas where Danish companies could be invited to invest in Pakistan.