President Alvi approves appointment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as CJP

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday has approved the appointment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as the next chief justice of Pakistan (CJP).

As per details, President Alvi approved prime minister’s advice for the appointment of the senior most Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faez Isa as chief justice of Pakistan.

The appointment of Justice Isa will take effect on September 17, 2023, after the superannuation of CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

It may be noted that CJP Bandial took the oath of his office on February 2, 2022, after the retirement of Justice Gulzar Ahmed who got retired after working for more than two years on a top judicial position.

Justice Isa’s profile

Born on October 26, 1959, in Quetta, Justice Qazi Faez Isa is the son of the late Qazi Mohammad Isa of Pishin, who was in the forefront of the Pakistan Movement.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa was called to the Bar of England and Wales (Middle Temple, 1982) and enrolled as an advocate of the Balochistan High Court and as an advocate of the Supreme Court from Balochistan. He practiced law for over 27 years before all the High Courts of Pakistan, the Federal Shariat Court and the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

After the proclamation of emergency of November 3, 2007, he elected not to appear before judges who had violated their oath. Subsequently, after the Supreme Court declared the action of November 3, 2007, unconstitutional, all the then judges of the High Court of Balochistan tendered their resignation, and on August 5, 2009, Justice Isa was directly elevated to the position of Chief Justice of the High Court of Balochistan.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa took oath as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on September 5, 2014.