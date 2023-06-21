Wednesday, June 21, 2023
President signs maternity, paternity leave bill

Staff Reporter
June 21, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday gave his assent to the Maternity and Paterni­ty Leave Bill, 2023.Under the Bill, the women employees of public and private depart­ments under administrative control of the federal govern­ment will be entitled to avail maternity leave with full pay for three times during ser­vice – 180 days for first time, 120 days for second time and 90 days for third time.Sim­ilarly, the male employees will be entitled to avail pa­ternity leave of 30 days only for three times. In case of vi­olation, imprisonment of up to 6 months or fine of up to Rs 100,000 or both can be imposed. The president ap­proved the Bill under the Ar­ticle 75 of the Constitution.

