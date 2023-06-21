PSX gains 31 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 31.81 points on Tuesday, a slight positive change of 0.08 percent, closing at 40,653.03 points against 40,621.22 points the previous day. A total of 124,856,236 shares were traded during the day as compared to 179,780,375 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs4.031 billion against Rs5.624 billion on the last trading day. As many as 311 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 106 of them recorded gains and 179 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 9,921,992 shares at Rs.159 per share; Worldcall Telecom with 6,986,096 shares at Rs.1.14 per share and Hascol Petrol with 6,737,000 shares at Rs5.75 per share. Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs100.00 per share price, closing at Rs6,650.00, whereas the runner-up was Bata (Pak) with an Rs99.57 rise in its per share price to Rs1,835.57. Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs149.00 per share closing at Rs8,350.00, followed by Mehmood Tex with Rs79.90 decline to close at Rs985.43.