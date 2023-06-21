PTI refutes Asad Umar’s justification of resigning from party position

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Informa­tion Rauf Hassan on Tuesday plainly refuted the claim of party’s former Secretary General Asad Umar that he resigned from his position due to par­ty chairman Imran Khan’s confrontational policies. If Umar was not in consonance with the decisions of the Chairman or the party, he should have left the post at the same time, he added in a statement.

Reacting to the interview given to a TV channel by Asad Umar, the secretary information said that PTI’s former secretary general’s claim that he stepped down from the party’s position owing to a disagree­ment with Chairman’s strategy was baseless and had nothing to do with reality. This clearly reflected am­biguity and confusion in his views, he added. Rauf Hassan stated that if Umar disagreed with the deci­sions of the chairman or the party and did not con­sider them appropriate to implement them, then he should have left the party position at the same time. However, he said that now when the party was be­ing targeted under “a well-though-out plan”, he re­membered to resign, adding that there might be his personal interest, but not of the party. PTI secretary information went on to say that Umar acknowledged that the May 9 events were not planned in any PTI’s meeting. PTI secretary information concluded that Umar should justify his “indefensible” decision and should not avoid ignoring the irrefutable facts. “If he had taken a principled stance and decided to part ways with the party before seeing it in troubled wa­ter, there might have had some weight in it.”